Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing perfume from Dillard’s

BEAVERCREEK — Can you ID these two suspects?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that the incident happened on June 10 at Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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Both suspects are accused of selecting perfume and leaving the store without paying, according to the department.

This was the second reported theft that happened at Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons last month.

The first was on June 8 when a woman allegedly left without paying for perfume, according to a previous report.

Contact Officer T. Lammert at (937) 426-1225, extension 673, if you have any information on both thefts.

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