Police searching for 2 suspects in Greene County

FAIRBORN — Police are searching for two suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.
Officers are searching for two people in the area between Haddix Road and Spangler Road in Fairborn, according to a Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that they are on an assist for Clark County.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about where the vehicle was stolen from and whether the suspects are in custody.
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