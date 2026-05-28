Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing almost $1400 worth of items from JCPenney

Photo contributed by Miami Twp Police (via Facebook)

MIAMI TWP — Do you recognize these two women?

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The Miami Township Police posted on social media that two women allegedly stole items from JCPenney on April 20.

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The suspects are accused of stealing almost $1,400 worth of merchandise from JCPenney, according to the social media post.

The department posted security camera images of both suspects.

Contact Detective Brandon Young at (937) 531-4063 if you have any information on these suspects.

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