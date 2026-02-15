Police searching for area suspect accused of indecent exposure, lewd behavior

HAMILTON — Police are searching for an area suspect accused of exposing himself multiple times early Saturday.

Hamilton officers responded to three separate incidents of indecent exposure between midnight and 3 a.m.

They occurred near the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, the 100 block of North F Street, and the 300 block of North C Street, according to a police spokesperson.

In each incident, a male suspect allegedly exposed himself and ”engaged in lewd conduct in front of residents.”

During the incident on North C Street, he is accused of entering a residence through an unlocked window and engaging in the same behavior before the resident confronted him. The suspect ran from the scene before the officers arrived, the spokesperson said.

Police deployed a drone to locate the suspect and used a K9 to search the area.

The black or Hispanic suspect is described as a short male in his late teens to early 20s and wearing all black clothing.

Hamilton Police is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

