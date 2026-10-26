Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are looking for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Trotwood on Saturday night.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Shiloh Springs Road and Biddison Avenue, as previously reported.

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A black Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on Shiloh Springs Road when a 24-year-old man was leaving the Albright Apartments.

The Chevrolet hit the man, made a U-turn just west of Biddison Avenue, and continued eastbound on Shiloh Springs Road, leaving the crash scene, a crash report stated.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Trotwood Police Department on Monday.

Police said they have not yet identified the driver and are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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