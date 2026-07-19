Police searching for juvenile involved in Montgomery County armed robbery, chase

A police chase started as an armed robbery Saturday afternoon that led to a vehicle crashing into a utility pole.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating an armed robbery that led to a chase, ending in a crash on Saturday.

Deputies from Harrison Township attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Equinox around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Old Riverside Road and Riverside Road, according to a spokesperson.

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The Equinox was wanted in relation to an armed robbery that took place in the City of Dayton on Friday.

Upon seeing marked patrol vehicles, the Equinox fled southbound, engaging in a short vehicle chase.

The car traveled along surface streets before going through the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of E. Hillcrest Drive, down an embankment, and striking a utility pole.

Following the crash, three male juveniles fled on foot. One juvenile was found in the backyard of a residence in the 2500 block of Theodore Avenue. Another juvenile was located by a Kettering Police K9 officer in the 100 block of E. Parkwood Avenue.

Police are still searching for the third juvenile involved. The two juveniles in custody were turned over to the City of Dayton Police Department.

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