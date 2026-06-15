Police searching for man accused of killing 18-year-old in Kroger parking lot

COLUMBUS — Police are searching for the man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in a Columbus Kroger parking lot on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Worthington Centre Drive around 3:20 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the area, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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Upon arrival, officers were not able to locate a victim.

Officers were later informed that the victim, identified as Aboubacar Fofana, had taken himself to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In an update from Columbus Police on Sunday night, officers said 18-year-old Mohamed Jalloh was charged in the death of Fofana.

Surveillance video captured several people in the area during the time of the shooting.

Officers are asking for any information on Jalloh’s whereabouts or the incident, to contact the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

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