Police searching for man accused of stealing items from Beavercreek Walmart

Beavercreek Walmart theft suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a theft suspect.

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The incident happened on July 7, 2026.

A man allegedly entered the Beavercreek Walmart, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying, according to the social media post.

Contact Officer Klei at (937) 426-1225, extension 155, if you have any information.

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