Police searching for man accused of stealing items from Beavercreek Walmart

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a theft suspect.

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The incident happened on July 7, 2026.

A man allegedly entered the Beavercreek Walmart, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying, according to the social media post.

Contact Officer Klei at (937) 426-1225, extension 155, if you have any information.

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