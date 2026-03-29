Police searching for man accused of stealing from Kroger; do you recognize him?

Photo courtesy of Riverside Police (via Facebook)

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this man?

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Riverside Police said in a social media post that they are looking for a theft suspect.

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The department said a man is accused of stealing from Kroger, according to the social media post.

They posted security camera images of the suspect.

Contact Stamper at (937) 233-1801, extension 809, if you can identify this theft suspect.

Kroger theft suspect Photo courtesy of Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook))

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