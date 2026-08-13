Police searching for man accused of stealing from Riverside gas station

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this man?

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The Riverside Police Department said in a social media post that it is searching for a man accused of stealing items from Speedway.

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The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Speedway at the 4900 block of Burkhardt Road.

He is accused of stealing multiple items during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the department.

They posted surveillance photos of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Contact Officer Mackie at (937) 333-1801, extension 824, if you have any information about this incident.

Speedway Theft ID Riverside Screenshot contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook))

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