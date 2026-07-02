Police searching for man accused of stealing semi-truck tire rims in Montgomery Co.

Do you recognize this man? The Riverside Police Department is searching for a man is accused of stealing semi-truck tire rims.

Police searching for man accused of stealing semi-truck tire rims in Montgomery Co.

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this man?

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The Riverside Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a theft suspect.

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A man is accused of stealing semi-truck tire rims.

The department posted security footage video on their Facebook page.

It shows a man opening an entrance gate.

Contact Officer at (937) 233-1801 if you can ID this man or determine his current whereabouts.

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