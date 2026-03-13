Police searching for man accused of using stolen credit card, spending over $1K at REI

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card and spending over $1,000 at REI.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened at the REI at North Fairfield Road on Jan. 8.

The suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card and made a purchase of $1,067.50, according to the social media post.

Contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225, extension 249, if you recognize him.

You can also submit tips anonymously.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group