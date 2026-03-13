Police searching for man accused of using stolen credit card, spending over $1K at REI

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?
Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card and spending over $1,000 at REI.
The incident happened at the REI at North Fairfield Road on Jan. 8.
The suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card and made a purchase of $1,067.50, according to the social media post.
Contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225, extension 249, if you recognize him.
You can also submit tips anonymously.
