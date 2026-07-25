Police searching for man accused of using stolen credit cards at GameStop

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The Butler Township Police Department is searching for a man accused of using stolen credit cards at GameStop.
According to a social media post, the man is accused of using stolen credit cards at GameStop locations in Butler Township and Dayton.
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If you can identify the man, contact Detective Cruea at acruea@butlertownship.com or at 927-890-2671.
To remain anonymous, you can submit your tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867.
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