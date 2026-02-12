Police searching for man wanted on domestic violence; have you seen him?

Photo contributed by Kettering Police (via Facebook)

KETTERING — Have you seen this wanted man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Police are searching for Roland Cercone III.

He is wanted on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department posted Cercone’s photo on its Facebook page.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555.

You can also contact the local police department where he was seen.

Roland Cercone III Photo contributed by Kettering Police (via Facebook) (Kettering Police (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group