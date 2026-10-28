Police searching for man, woman wanted in connection with stealing from area Dillard’s

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize this man and woman?
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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with shoplifting from a Dillard’s in Liberty Township.
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The incident happened on Oct. 25, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information to contact them.
Call Detective Steele at 513-759-7347 if you have any information about this incident.
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