Police searching for man, woman wanted in connection with stealing from area Dillard’s

Shoplifting Suspects Liberty Twp Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize this man and woman?

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with shoplifting from a Dillard’s in Liberty Township.

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The incident happened on Oct. 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information to contact them.

Call Detective Steele at 513-759-7347 if you have any information about this incident.

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