Police searching for missing 2-year-old allegedly taken by father; Have you seen them?

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The Miami Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.

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Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a home on Lindamede Lane after family members reported Cindy Sanders was taken by her father, Jesseph Sanders.

Cindy is less than three feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue outfit with a bow resembling denim material.

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Family members told police Jesseph left the home with Cindy around 7 p.m. on Monday and that their current whereabouts are unknown.

Jesseph allegedly made statements and behaved in a way that made family members fear for Cindy’s safety.

Jesseph is 31 years old. Police described him as being 5′5″ and around 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s believed to be driving a light blue Hyundai Sonata bearing Ohio license plate KJY 5544.

Police said the vehicle was seen going north through Indiana around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone who sees them or the vehicle is asked not to approach them and instead immediately call 911.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is to contact the Miami Township Police Department at (937) 296-2558.

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