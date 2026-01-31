Police searching for missing 68-year-old man; have you seen him?

Have you seen this missing 68-year-old man?

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) wrote in a social media post that they are searching for 68-year-old Gregory Pitts.

Mr. Pitts is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and white shoes. Pitts was also using a wooden cane.

He has COPD, dementia, and a history of seizures, DPD said.

His family said that he had left without contact before, but never for this long.

Contact 937-333-2677 (COPS) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP if you have any information about his whereabouts.

Gregory Pitts- missing man Photo contributed by Dayton Police Department

