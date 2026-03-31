Police searching for missing Shelby County man

SIDNEY — Officers are searching for a missing Shelby County man who reportedly drove away from his residence and has not returned home.

85-year-old Russell Lee Henderson was last seen on Fourth Avenue in Sidney, according to a spokesperson from the Sidney Police Department.

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Officers said that they are concerned for his safety.

Henderson is a white male, 5′6″ tall, weighing 180 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He reportedly drove away from his home on Mar. 29 to meet up with a girlfriend, identified as Melesa Browning, who lives in Kentucky.

Henderson is vision-impaired. His last clothing identification is unknown.

He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2003 Town and Country van with an Ohio Plate ABX804.

Officers said that if you see Henderson or the vehicle, call 911 or the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2353.

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