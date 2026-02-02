‘He’s in a lot of pain;’ Police searching for suspect after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A person was shot in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The Dayton Police Department is searching through evidence to figure out how and why a man was shot.
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, a neighbor called 911 after he heard his neighbor yelling for help.
The shooting happened near the 1800 block of West Grand Avenue and Rosedale Drive, according to a 911 caller.
“I’m not sure your address is, but my neighbor just got shot,” said the 911 caller.
The caller and his roommates ran over to help the man.
“He’s conscious. He’s in a lot of pain in that shape,” said the 911 Caller.
The caller said they have no idea where the shooter could be.
News Center 7 is working to learn what condition the man is in now.
We will continue to follow this story.
