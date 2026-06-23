Police searching for suspect accused of breaking into Rocky’s Ace Hardware

XENIA — Police are searching for a man who broke into Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Xenia on Thursday.

Around 2:42 p.m., a white male broke several windows, according to a social media post.

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The man entered the business several times and stole several boxes of trading cards and other merchandise.

If you have any information about the suspect, reach out to the Xenia Police Division Tip Line at 937-347-1623.

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