Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from Dillard’s

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?
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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that it is searching for someone accused of stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
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The suspect allegedly selected perfume, hid the items, and left the store without paying, according to the department.
Contact Officer T. Lammert at (937) 426-1225 if you recognize this person.
Tips may be submitted anonymously.
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