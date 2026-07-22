Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from Dillard’s

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that it is searching for someone accused of stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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The suspect allegedly selected perfume, hid the items, and left the store without paying, according to the department.

Contact Officer T. Lammert at (937) 426-1225 if you recognize this person.

Tips may be submitted anonymously.

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