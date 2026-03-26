Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from newly opened Dillard’s

Police looking for suspects accused of stealing from newly opened Dillard's

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are looking to identify and locate two people accused of stealing from the Dillard’s store that opened earlier this month.

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In a social media post, police said two people entered the store on Tuesday, March 24, and selected multiple bottles of cologne.

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“The items were then concealed on their persons before they exited the store without paying,” the department said.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspects or the theft to contact Detective O’Neill at (937) 426-1225 ext. 233 or oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

The alleged theft comes less than a week after Dillard’s hosted its grand opening at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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