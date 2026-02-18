Police searching for suspects in theft at local Kroger

KETTERING — Police are asking for help identifying two suspects from a theft at a local Kroger.
Kettering Police Department said the thefts happened at the Kroger on East Stroop on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.
The woman pictured reportedly left in a white Chrysler eastbound on East Stroop.
Anyone who can identify either suspect or has information is asked to call police at 937-296-2555.
