Police searching for woman accused of breaking into home; can you ID her?

DAYTON — Can you identify this woman?
Dayton Police are searching for a woman accused of breaking into a home at the 600 block of Randolph Street, according to a social media post.
The incident happened on Feb. 12.
Dayton Police posted the suspect’s photo on social media.
The woman is accused of stealing “some irreplaceable items.
Contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-1206 if you can ID this suspect.
You can also do it through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers on this website.
