Police searching for woman accused of price tag swapping

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of swapping price tags at a local Walmart.

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The woman entered the Walmart in Beavercreek on May 8 and allegedly used tags from lower-priced items to buy Wi-Fi lights and a coffee maker.

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Anyone who may know the woman is asked to contact the Beavercreek Police Department.

Tips may be submitted anonymously.

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