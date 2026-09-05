Police searching for woman accused of stealing from local Kroger

KETTERING — A local police department is searching for a woman who is accused of stealing from a Kroger.

The Kettering Police Department posted on social media that they need help identifying a woman.

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The woman is accused of stealing from the Kroger on E. Stroop on Sept. 1.

If you have any information about the person, police are asking you to contact Ptl. Padilla at 937-296-2555 and reference report #26-032661.

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