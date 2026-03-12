Police searching for woman accused of stealing over $300 in items from Dick’s House of Sports

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this woman?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a woman accused of stealing $316 worth of merchandise from Dick’s House of Sports.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened on Feb. 9 at Dick’s House of Sports at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to the social media post.

She left the area in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Contact Officer Hawley at (937) 426-1225, extension 152.

Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Dick's House of Sports Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

Dick's House of Sports Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group