Police searching for woman accused of stealing over $300 in items from Dick’s House of Sports

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this woman?
The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a woman accused of stealing $316 worth of merchandise from Dick’s House of Sports.
The incident happened on Feb. 9 at Dick’s House of Sports at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to the social media post.
She left the area in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Contact Officer Hawley at (937) 426-1225, extension 152.
Tips may be submitted anonymously.
