Police seek help identifying property damage suspect

KETTERING — Police are asking for help finding a suspect accused of damaging property.

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Kettering police posted pictures of the suspect on social media and said the crime took place on Sept. 15 around 4:30 a.m.

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It happened at the Cassanos on East Stroop Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-296-2555.

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