Police seek help identifying suspected shoplifters

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for two people who stole merchandise from Dillard’s on Sept. 3.

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The theft occurred at the store located at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

According to authorities, the two unidentified individuals entered the department store, selected merchandise, and exited the building without making any attempt to pay.

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Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information is asked to contact Detective Morrissette at 937-426-1225 ext. 248 or by email at morrissetteb@beavercreekohio.gov.

Authorities noted that tips regarding the theft may also be submitted anonymously.