Police seek information after bicyclist attacked in Preble County

EATON — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was attacked in Preble County on Monday.

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The Eaton Police Division said the incident happened in the 1500 block of N Barron Street between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on June 29.

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A male riding a motorized bicycle was on the road heading north when a dark colored SUV stopped in front of him.

Someone in the car got out and assaulted the male, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact EPD at (937) 456-5531

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