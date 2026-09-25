Police seize over 100 fake prescription pills containing fentanyl

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Laboratory testing recently confirmed that more than 100 counterfeit prescription pills seized by Miami Township Police contained fentanyl, according to the department.

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Officers originally stopped a vehicle for traveling above the posted speed limit near I-75.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered the pills, which featured counterfeit medication identification markings, and submitted them for laboratory testing.

Police noted that fake pills can be made to closely resemble legitimate prescription medications while containing fentanyl or other dangerous substances.

The case will be presented to a Montgomery County grand jury for consideration of criminal charges.