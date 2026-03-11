Police sergeant rescues injured cat from I-75

DAYTON — A Dayton police sergeant rescued an injured cat from Interstate 75 on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police Sergeant Cairns was conducting a traffic stop on the interstate around 5 p.m. when a woman flagged him down.

The Dayton Police Department shared body camera footage of the rescue.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver told Cairns that there was a cat stuck on the highway and didn’t know what to do.

Cairns found the cat and noticed it had injuries on its back, according to the department.

He put the cat in his cruiser and took it to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for help.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group