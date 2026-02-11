Police, SWAT to hold training exercise near area park

SPRINGBORO — If you plan to be in Northern Warren County today, you may see an increased police presence.

The Springboro Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers and members of the Warren County SWAT team will conduct a training exercise on Lower Springboro Road.

The training exercise will be near Clearcreek Park, according to the post.

“Residents may notice a large presence of law enforcement vehicles parked at Clearcreek Park throughout the morning,” said Springboro Police. “There will be no unusual noises or disturbances, and there is no cause for concern.”

The department added that no property damage will occur.

All team members will remove any trash generated during the training exercise.

