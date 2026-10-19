Police warn of ATF imposter scam call in Beavercreek

A South Florida man is facing a host of federal charges after authorities said that he built a pipe bomb and sold it to an undercover detective.

BEAVERCREEK — Law enforcement is warning people about an imposter scam involving agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that scammers contact people and claim their identities have been compromised.

The scammers say that the identities were used to open fake credit card accounts.

They also claim that the identities were used to buy firearms and large amounts of ammunition in other states, according to the department.

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The scammers create a sense of urgency and instruct victims to file a police report and fax them a copy.

“They may threaten to refer the matter to the ATF if the report is not provided by a specific deadline,” said Beavercreek Police. “The requested police report may contain sensitive personal information that scammers could use for further fraud or identity theft.”

The department said that people can protect themselves by doing the following:

Do not allow threats or urgent deadlines to pressure you into sharing personal information.

Contact your credit card company directly using the phone number on your card or its official website to determine whether your account or identity has been compromised.

Do not use phone numbers or contact information provided by an unsolicited caller.

Be cautious about sending police reports or documents containing personal identifying information to unknown individuals.

Beavercreek Police added that people should verify their claims independently before acting.

Contact your local law enforcement agency if you believe that you are a victim of fraud or ID theft.

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