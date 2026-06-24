Police warn of fake invoices targeting building applicants in Miami Co.

TIPP CITY — Police are warning residents about a scam involving fake invoices in part of Miami County.

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The Tipp City Police Department wrote in a social media post that these invoices appear to be from the Tipp City Board of Zoning Appeals.

“These documents may appear official, but recipients should not make payments or provide personal information without first verifying the request directly with the city,” Tipp City Police said.

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The department said you take these steps if you receive an unexpected invoice:

Don’t send payment until you’ve verified it.

Contact the city directly using publicly listed phone numbers or email addresses.

Be wary of requests for immediate payment or unusual payment methods.

Never share personal or financial information in response to suspicious notice.

Contact Tipp City Police at (937) 667-3112 if you have received these notices or believe that you have been targeted.

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