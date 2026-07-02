Police warn of increase in ‘simulated U.S. currency’ across area

Photo contributed by New Lebanon Police (via Facebook)

NEW LEBANON — A local police department is warning residents about the increase in fake U.S. currency.

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The New Lebanon Police Department said in a social media post that officers have seen “simulated” $20 and $100 bills across the area.

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They encourage people and businesses to be cautious when receiving cash.

The department said that you can look for the wording “Motion Picture Use” and “Props” where the president’s name should go.

“Motion picture currency, while legal to possess, has no value,” said New Lebanon Police.

Contact (937) 687-3080 if you think that you have been a victim of “simulated currency” and have suspect information.

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