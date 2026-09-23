Police: Woman seriously injured after being intentionally hit by car in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after police say she was intentionally hit by a car in Dayton.
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As previously reported, the crash happened in the area of Anna Street and Hoover Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
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In an update on Wednesday, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said a suspect intentionally hit a 20-year-old woman with a vehicle.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit and Traffic Services Unit have identified two suspects and located the suspect vehicle.
The case remains under investigation.
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