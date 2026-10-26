Political ad fatigue could hurt midterm voter turnout

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With the Midterm Election just a little more than one week away, voters have expressed fatigue from campaign ads.

In Ohio, the secretary of state’s office said that 922 thousand people have voted early, either in person or by absentee.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have how fatigue could affect voter turnout LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak

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A recent Bowling Green State University Poll found that voters are overwhelmed by the non-stop political ads.

Clark County voter D’arcy Fallon said she is fatigued and it’s divisive.

“We just have to keep going, keep putting one foot in front of the other and do the right thing,” she said.

Political analysts said that if voters are fatigued, it could hurt voter turnout, which will be key with so many close races.

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