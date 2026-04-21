Pollen levels starting to become high in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Tree pollen is in the very high category. Here’s how it impacts you. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

We are getting to the time of year when pollen starts to really cause issues for allergy sufferers. As of Tuesday afternoon, the tree pollen is in the very high category. The rest of the workweek will likely stay in the high range.

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Temperatures will continue to stay above average with low temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures in the 70s. This extra warmth will keep the pollen levels on the higher end.

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A few rain chances are the hope to keep the pollen low temporarily. Wednesday early morning a few showers or rumbles of thunder will move through. Then we will wait for a few more scattered storms to move in Friday night.

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