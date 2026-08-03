Pomfret out as Carroll High School’s head football coach following ‘on-field incident’

RIVERSIDE — Archbishop Carroll High School’s head football coach is no longer in the position after being put on administrative leave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Principal Matt Sableski confirmed on Monday that the school no longer employs Mike Pomfret as a teacher or coach following “an on-field incident at practice.”

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 reported last week, Pomfret was placed on administrative leave following an incident during the team’s football camp at Ohio Dominican University.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Interim Head Football Coach Mitch Weitz will now lead the Patriots.

“We are confident that Coach Weitz and our coaching staff will provide the leadership, support, and stability our players need as they move forward together,” Sableski said in a statement.

Pomfret, a Carroll High School alum, was named the head football coach in January 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]