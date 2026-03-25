Pop-Tarts to launch Super Stuffed pastries

Pop-Tarts will launch a new line of toaster pastries featuring 50% more filling this April. The “Super Stuffed” collection will be available nationwide in three different flavors.

The product launch follows years of consumer requests for more filling in the traditional breakfast treat. Pop-Tarts, which is a brand under the Mars Snacking portfolio, designed the new line to provide a more indulgent snack experience.

The new lineup includes Strawberry Blast, Molten Lava Cake and Cinnamon Caramel. Strawberry Blast features a strawberry-flavored filling with icing and rainbow sprinkles, while Molten Lava Cake consists of a chocolate-flavored pastry with a fudgy filling. The Cinnamon Caramel variety includes a cinnamon caramel-flavored filling wrapped in a cinnamon pastry crust.

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Leslie Serro, vice president of marketing for Pop-Tarts at Mars Snacking, stated that the product was developed to satisfy long-standing customer requests.

“Fans of Pop-Tarts have always loved our filling — so much so that they’ve spent years asking for more of it. Our all-new Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed toaster pastries deliver exactly that, while upgrading the snacking experience in a Crazy Good way,” Serro said.

“Whether it’s a mid-afternoon reward or a late-night indulgence, it’s the ultimate treat bursting with more of what fans love to bring joy and comfort to any moment.”

Availability for the three flavors will vary depending on the retail location. While Strawberry Blast and Molten Lava Cake will be sold at retailers nationwide, the Cinnamon Caramel flavor will be available exclusively at Walmart.

Each box of the new series will contain five individually wrapped toaster pastries. The company noted that pricing for the boxes will be determined by individual retailers.

The Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed line is scheduled to hit store shelves nationwide starting in April.

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