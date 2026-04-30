Popular coffee shop opens new Huber Heights location

HUBER HEIGHTS — A popular coffee shop has opened its new location in Huber Heights.
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7 Brew Coffee hosted its grand opening at the 7600 block of Old Troy Pike on Wednesday.
The Dayton Chamber of Commerce posted some photos on social media.
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As part of the grand opening celebration, 7 Brew Coffee presented a check donation of $13,000 to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The chain offers over 20,000 drink combinations, including coffee, teas, lemonades, shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks.
7 Brew has locations in Beavercreek, Springfield, Springboro, and Bellefontaine, according to its website.
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