Popular coffee stand announces expansion in Montgomery Co.

RIVERSIDE — A popular coffee stand has announced it will expand in Montgomery County.
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7 Brew Coffee said it will open a new drive-thru location at the 4200 block of Liden Avenue in Riverside, according to this website.
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It will create 75 new jobs in Montgomery County.
“The 7 Brew menu and signature energy-packed drinks are coming to even more Dayton-area residents as the franchise deepens its footprint in the Miami Valley region,” the website said.
The chain offers over 20,000 drink combinations, including coffee, teas, lemonades, shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks.
The company has over 800 locations nationwide.
Its website lists locations in Sidney, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Springfield, Springboro, and Bellefontaine.
The Linden Avenue location is scheduled to open this fall.
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