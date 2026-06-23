Popular coffee stand opening new location in Shelby County

SIDNEY — A popular coffee stand is opening a new location in Shelby County.

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The new 7 Brew location will be at 2421 W Michigan Street in Sidney, according to a spokesperson for the company.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 7 Brew is a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations.

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The stand will bring 50 jobs to the Sidney area and plans to open this summer.

Those interested in working at this location can apply by clicking here.

7 Brew has several locations in the Miami Valley, including Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Huber Heights, Springfield, Springboro, and West Chester.

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