Popular coffee stand opening new location in Shelby County

SIDNEY — A popular coffee stand is opening a new location in Shelby County.
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The new 7 Brew location will be at 2421 W Michigan Street in Sidney, according to a spokesperson for the company.
As previously reported by News Center 7, 7 Brew is a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations.
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The stand will bring 50 jobs to the Sidney area and plans to open this summer.
Those interested in working at this location can apply by clicking here.
7 Brew has several locations in the Miami Valley, including Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Huber Heights, Springfield, Springboro, and West Chester.
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