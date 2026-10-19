Popular Greene County bakery announces last day

GREENE COUNTY — A bakery in Greene County will be permanently closing its doors at the end of this week.

Yellow Springs Bakery and Cafe announced on social media that this will be its last week open for business.

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The post said that from Oct. 22 through Oct. 25, the bakery will be open for regular walk-in service and pre-order pickup.

All pre-orders must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 19.

Pre-orders can be placed by emailing orders@ysbaking.com

The bakery’s last day will be on Sunday, Oct. 25.

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