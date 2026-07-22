Popular ice cream, fast food chain to open new location in Greene Co.

XENIA — Ice cream lovers will be happy to hear that a popular ice cream and fast-food chain will soon open a new location in Greene County.

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The City of Xenia said in a social media post that Dairy Queen is coming to the city.

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Its new location will be in the 2000 block of Greene Way Boulevard in Xenia, according to the social media post.

“The addition of a new business is always something to celebrate, and we’re happy to welcome Dairy Queen to the Xenia community!” the city said.

Dairy Queen has several locations across the Miami Valley.

Visit this website to find the closest one near you.

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