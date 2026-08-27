Popular Italian restaurant in Dayton closed due to reported gas leak

The Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurant Stock photo
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

DAYTON — A popular Italian restaurant is closed for lunch today.

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The Spaghetti Warehouse posted on social media Wednesday that it was closed due to a reported gas leak.

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It is also closed for lunch today, according to the social media post.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we prioritize everyone’s safety,” the restaurant said. “We look forward to welcoming you back soon!!”

The Spaghetti Warehouse is located on W. 5th Street in Downtown Dayton.

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