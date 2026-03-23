Portion of Great Miami River trail closed for emergency repairs

FRANKLIN — The Miami Conservancy District will temporarily close a section of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail in Franklin starting Tuesday.

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The closure is needed to make emergency repairs to erosion that has recently developed downstream of Crains Run Park.

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Crews will repair the riverbank near a wooden fence to maintain the long-term stability and safety of the trail corridor, according to a spokesperson with the district.

The impacted segment runs between Crains Run Park and Jackson Street.

There will be no detour available for this stretch of the trail, as it will be closed to facilitate the movement of large trucks and heavy equipment.

Signs will be placed both above and below the affected segment to alert travelers of the closure.

Sarah Hippensteel Hall serves as the manager of communications, outreach and stewardship for the Miami Conservancy District.

“We understand this is a heavily used section of the trail and that this closure is disruptive,” Hall said. “However, addressing erosion quickly is critical to public safety, protecting the trail and surrounding infrastructure.”

Officials are asking people to respect all posted closures and barriers and to avoid entering active work zones.

Travelers are encouraged to plan alternate routes to bypass the closed area.

The closure is expected to last several days.

For updates and additional information on the closure, click here.

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