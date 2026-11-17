Portion of I-75 N in Shelby County to reduce 1 lane for paving operations

SHELBY COUNTY — A portion of Interstate 75 in Shelby County will be down to one lane on Tuesday morning to complete final paving operations.

I-75 northbound between Russell Road and Fair Road will be down to one lane starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

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The same portion of road will also be down to one lane on Wednesday during the same hours, the post said.

Once complete, traffic in both directions will return to normal.

The paving work is the final phase before moving into the winter season.

Due to low night-time temperatures, the work must be completed during the day.

Next spring, the contractor will then complete the bridge painting and other final checklist items.

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