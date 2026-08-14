Portion of I-70 reopened after being washed away by flood waters

Portion of I-70 washed away by Wayne County flooding

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Interstate 70 has reopened in Wayne County after portions of the road were washed away due to flood waters.

In 32 hours, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews and contracting partners were able to make a complete and permanent repair to the section of roadway damaged by flood waters on Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson.

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On Wednesday, crews worked to repair the roadway near mile marker 146.

Crews were able to remove the washed-out pavement on Wednesday morning and fill the area with stone before repaving.

If you encounter high water while traveling, do not attempt to continue driving.

Always turn around to find an alternate route. Find the latest updates on road closures and conditions from INDOT at 511in.org, and report flooded roadways or other concerns at indot4u.com.

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